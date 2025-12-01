In Massachusetts, there is definitely no shortage of some extremely adorable small town restaurants to choose from. And regardless of where you are in the state, there's always a great choice when you're having a craving for some excellent seafood. Especially given we're in the New England region. It just so happens this well known local seafood joint in Massachusetts is also one of the most adorable small town restaurants in the U.S.

Recently, 'Love Food' released its picks for the most adorable small town restaurants in every state and sure enough, Massachusetts had a spot nailed down in the top ten on the list. It's pretty impressive when the most adorable small restaurant in the Bay State also has a ranking of #9 among those in the nation.

What Massachusetts seafood restaurant is among the Top Seafood Spots in America?

If you head about 40 miles northeast of Boston, at the tip of the Cape Ann peninsula, you will find the beautiful town of Rockport, which is home to the Roy Moore Lobster Company, which is the most adorable small town restaurant in Massachusetts.

This seasonal spot is certainly a favorite that people come from all around to enjoy. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the well-liked spot and why it's the most adorable small town restaurant in Massachusetts, and among the top ten in the nation:

Lobster in the town of Rockport doesn’t come fresher than at old-fashioned fish shack Roy Moore Lobster Company. It serves boiled lobster, stuffed clams, oysters, smoked salmon, fishcakes, warming chowder, perfectly crispy shrimp, and haddock. Place your order at the counter, then take a seat on the deck if there’s space. Note that the shack closes for the off-season.

The popular seasonal seafood joint will open up again in Spring 2026. When that time hits, it'll be the perfect time to road trip out to Rockport to enjoy the Roy Moore Lobster Company.