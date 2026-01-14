Massachusetts folks should check their holiday candy supplies now.

Santa was very good to my family and me this year. In addition to delivering many presents, he filled our stockings, and you know what that means: candy.

Surprisingly, I still have some candy leftover from Christmas. I received the classics in my stocking this year, including Snickers, candy canes, Reese's peanut butter trees, gummy bears, and a whole bunch more. Not that I need any of it, but it's a whole lot of fun when I receive the treats for Christmas. What can I say? That's the little kid in me.

Candy Recall Issued Nationwide, Including Massachusetts

There's one candy out there that if you received it for Christmas or the holidays and haven't eaten it yet, you'll want to hold off, as a recall has been issued for the tasty treat.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for Spring & Mulberry's Mint Leaf Date-Sweetened Chocolate Bars due to possible contamination with Salmonella. As you probably already know, Salmonella can cause a range of issues, including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, which nobody needs to deal with, especially at the beginning of the new year. There are other various symptoms, some serious, linked to Salmonella, which you can learn more about here.

The chocolate bars were sold nationwide, which is why Massachusetts folks should check to see what they still have in their holiday candy stash. If you have the chocolate bars in question, don't consume them. Either discard them or request a refund by contacting Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code.

