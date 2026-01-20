Big Y will open four new stores in Massachusetts in 2026/2027

While Massachusetts has seen numerous retail and restaurant closures over the past few years, other chains have come to the Bay State and opened new locations. Olliie's is one that automatically comes to mind as the retailer opened stores in Pittsfield and Fitchburg late last year.

Big Y is Expanding in Massachusetts

Springfield-based Big Y must be doing pretty well, as the grocery chain will open two new stores in the Bay State this spring/summer. On the retailer's website, Big Y announced Pembroke will be getting a Big Y location in the former Stop and Shop site in the Pembroke Plaza. Here are the site details:

Pembroke Plaza – Pembroke, MA

Address: 24 Mattakeesett St, Pembroke, MA 02327

Size: 38,000 sq. ft.

Opening: Spring/Summer 2026

Previous Tenant: Stop & Shop

In addition, Saugus will see Big Y open in the former Amazon Fresh location this spring/summer. Site details below:

Saugus Plaza Shopping Center - Saugus, MA

Address: 327 Broadway, Saugus, MA 01906

Size: 46,000 sq. ft.

Opening: Spring/Summer 2026

Previous Tenant: Amazon Fresh

But That's Not All...More Big Y Stores are Coming to Massachusetts in 2027

In addition to the two stores slated to open in 2026, Big Y has announced that two more stores will open in the Bay State in 2027. Here are the site details:

Fairhaven Plaza – Fairhaven, MA

Address: 7-9 Plaza Way

Size: 62,000 sq. ft.

Opening: Spring 2027

Previous Tenant: Big Lots

Faunce Corner Center – North Dartmouth, MA

Address: Faunce Corner Rd

Size: 55,000 sq. ft.

Opening: Spring/Summer 2027

Previous Tenant: Christmas Tree Shops

Big Y also noted that more details, including hiring opportunities and grand opening events, will be shared in the coming months. Keep checking back for updates.

