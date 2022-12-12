In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.

The new restaurant has moved in right next door to Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos on North Street in the middle of downtown Pittsfield.

Placita Latina Restaurant & Market has moved into the former J. Allen's space at 41 North Street in Pittsfield.

According to the Berkshire Eagle, the new restaurant will feature Salvadoran and Mexican dishes. The new place is being run by Cruz Romero, along with his mother, Maria Romero Valdez, and her partner, Abraham Lopez de la Cruz.

As seen in their social media post above, they will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can also take a look at their full menu in the post below.

They have both takeout and dine-in available for all their customers.

The Latin American dishes at Placita Latina Restaurant & Market will bring some more additional variety to not only downtown Pittsfield, but also the Berkshires in general.

Another new restaurant has made its way to downtown Pittsfield. Come and see what all the new hype around the new spots are all about!

