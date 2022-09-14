North County Road Work Is Coming Up, Look For Delays & Closures

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced it will be implementing a temporary closure of the Moody Bridge located on Route 7 at Simons Road over the Hoosic River and Pan Am Railroad in Williamstown.

The bridge will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrian traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct bridge deck resurfacing operations.

Look for the detour that will be in place to direct traffic to follow Route 2, Mohawk Trail to Cole Avenue to North Hoosac Road to Bridges Road to Sand Springs Road.

Drivers who are going to be traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and or could be impacted due to an emergency.

For information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.