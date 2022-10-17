Ok Berkshires, Am I The Worst At Watching These Type Of Shows Are You?
First of all, I have to say I love my DVR, which lets me record my favorite show, Scott, my Hubby, and I have some shows we like together, but I like my shows too and he can't stand watching them. But we do watch some together, like Australian Opal Hunters, FYI, for my birthday Scott gave me an Australian green and blue Opal. So watching that show him was a bonus for me and it really was interesting to see what they had to do to get opals.
Ok first before I tell you what I watch, I do know that parts of the shows are scripted and they do make up some storylines too.
So here are the wonderful reality shows I check in on weekly basis ( thanks DVR!).
The first on my list is the below deck show, this year they came out with one from down under, Australia. which one of the cast members is from the below-deck franchise.
Peacock/Youtube
Also, I get into the sailing yacht one too and there are two others I watch in the Below Deck Series, luckily for me they stagger them through the different seasons.
I did start watching Real Housewives a long time ago with the New York and New Jersey show, I have dumped both of them to move on to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Real Housewives of Dubia, and just started watching Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Bravo/Youtube
I also watch some other different ones like Southern Charm, that one I really like, they tried to do a spin-off in New Orleans but that only lasted one season.
Bravo/Youtube
Ok, I also watch 90 Day Fiance, there is said it, when I look at this list it isn't too bad, or is it? lol. What do you watch?
On the other side of my brain is watching news shows, NATGEO & NASA.