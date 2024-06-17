The Summer months are finally here and that means it's prime time for some road trips! Luckily, there is plenty of great scenery throughout Massachusetts. In case you need some ideas, it just so happens that a list of the best roads trips in the country has been unleased upon us. And among those road trips, one happens to be here in Massachusetts.

The popular lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' has released its list of the Best Road Trips in Every State. On a list that includes iconic road trips such as Route 66 through Illinois, the route from Lake Tahoe to Joshua Tree in California, and New York's Adirondack Trail, Massachusetts had its own spot that may just turn some heads from its beauty.

What is the Best Road Trip in Massachusetts?

If you happen to find yourself on the western side of the Bay State, this road trip stretches 70 miles and has some of the most amazing scenery you could ask for. You may have already guessed that this road trip is along the Mohawk Trail.

Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about naming Mohawk Trail among their list of the best road trips in every state:

The Mohawk Trail, one of the nation’s first auto-touring roads, was originally a Native American trade and travel route. Beginning in Williamstown, wind through picturesque mountains and valleys, visiting North Adams, a small town with a burgeoning arts scene, and the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls. Hikers can explore the Mohawk Trail State Forest and see some of the the tallest trees in the state before ending the drive in Erving.

With the Summer months here, be ready to jump on Route 2 as soon as possible as the warm weather is the perfect time to take advantage of this road trip. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

