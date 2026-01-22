Outback Steakhouse Shutting Down Restaurants, Is Massachusetts Next?

Whether you live in Massachusetts or anywhere throughout the country you'vre most likely noticed the number of restaurant closures that have occurred over the past few years. Big chains like Ninety Nine, Denny's, Starbucks, Wendy's, Chili's, Papa John's, and more have all shuttered underperforming locations.

People can't afford to eat out as they once did. In addition, folks are choosing to opt for cheaper options. Thus, these chains have had to trim in areas where their restaurants aren't performing well.

Outback Steakhouse Has Seen Numerous Closures in Recent Months 

One chain eatery that has shut down nearly two dozen locations is Outback Steakhouse. Multiple media outlets have reported that Bloomin' Brands (which is the parent company of Outback, Bonefish Grill, and Carrabba's Italian Grill) noted that the closures are part of the company's restructuring model and more closures are still to come over the next few years.  It's pretty simple. Bloomin' Brands needs to grow to survive. Trimming the fat is one of the ways to accomplish this goal.

Are Any of the Outback Restaurants in Massachusetts Closing?

I mentioned that there are more closures to come, which automatically has you wondering if any of the Outback Steakhouse restaurants in Massachusetts are on the hit list. As of this writing, it hasn't been revealed which Outback restaurants will be closing next. There are still eight Outback locations in Massachusetts, so get out and enjoy them while they're here. Here's where they're located.

Auburn
452 Southbridge Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 721-9799

Bellingham
275 North Main Street
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 966-9333

Lowell
28 Reiss Avenue
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 934-8700

Peabody
300 Andover Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 532-4280

Randolph
45 Mazzeo Drive
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 961-9778

Seekonk
1301 Fall River Avenue
Seekonk, MA 02771
(508) 336-7770

Somerville
625 Grand Union Blvd.
Somerville, MA 02145
(617) 628-0490

West springfield
1537 Riverdale Street
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 746-5700

