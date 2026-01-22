Whether you live in Massachusetts or anywhere throughout the country you'vre most likely noticed the number of restaurant closures that have occurred over the past few years. Big chains like Ninety Nine, Denny's, Starbucks, Wendy's, Chili's, Papa John's, and more have all shuttered underperforming locations.

People can't afford to eat out as they once did. In addition, folks are choosing to opt for cheaper options. Thus, these chains have had to trim in areas where their restaurants aren't performing well.

Outback Steakhouse Has Seen Numerous Closures in Recent Months

One chain eatery that has shut down nearly two dozen locations is Outback Steakhouse. Multiple media outlets have reported that Bloomin' Brands (which is the parent company of Outback, Bonefish Grill, and Carrabba's Italian Grill) noted that the closures are part of the company's restructuring model and more closures are still to come over the next few years. It's pretty simple. Bloomin' Brands needs to grow to survive. Trimming the fat is one of the ways to accomplish this goal.

Outback Steakhouse Parent Bloomin' Brands Stock Dives Over Inflation Concerns Getty Images loading...

Are Any of the Outback Restaurants in Massachusetts Closing?

I mentioned that there are more closures to come, which automatically has you wondering if any of the Outback Steakhouse restaurants in Massachusetts are on the hit list. As of this writing, it hasn't been revealed which Outback restaurants will be closing next. There are still eight Outback locations in Massachusetts, so get out and enjoy them while they're here. Here's where they're located.

Auburn

452 Southbridge Street

Auburn, MA 01501

(508) 721-9799

Bellingham

275 North Main Street

Bellingham, MA 02019

(508) 966-9333

Lowell

28 Reiss Avenue

Lowell, MA 01851

(978) 934-8700

Peabody

300 Andover Street

Peabody, MA 01960

(978) 532-4280

Randolph

45 Mazzeo Drive

Randolph, MA 02368

(781) 961-9778

Seekonk

1301 Fall River Avenue

Seekonk, MA 02771

(508) 336-7770

Somerville

625 Grand Union Blvd.

Somerville, MA 02145

(617) 628-0490

West springfield

1537 Riverdale Street

West Springfield, MA 01089

(413) 746-5700

