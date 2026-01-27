Massachusetts Recommends Kids Stay Indoors at This Temperature

Massachusetts has been handed a double dose of winter weather. Not only did we receive a big storm recently, but the temperatures have been downright frigid. When you add in the wind chill, it's been painful. If I run outside to start my car or grab my mail, and I'm not wearing gloves, I have to get back inside quickly as my hands start hurting.

Get our free mobile app

Berkshire County Temperatures are Staying Frigid for the Foreseeable Future

Berkshire County isn't going to see any relief from the ice-cold temperatures soon, as this week's high won't even reach 20°. The lows are painfully frigid, with some nights at 0° or below. Friday night's low will be around -10°. I may have to wear two pairs of long johns to bed.

READ MORE: The Coldest Day on Record in Massachusetts

With all of the snow Berkshire County received from the most recent storm, my daughter has been hounding me to play outside. We did it on Monday afternoon, and we had fun as it was a challenge just to walk around in it. Any chance my daughter has to play in the snow, she'll take it. Would you expect anything less from a kindergartener?

At What Temperature Should You Keep Your Kids Indoors? A Massachusetts Department Weighs In

The thing is, there have been days when it's been 3° and 5°, and my daughter wants to play outside. I tell her it's much too cold to play outdoors in those frigid conditions. This got me wondering, what temperature should people keep their kids inside during the winter?

Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash loading...

According to the Department of Early Education and Care of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, any combination of wind and cold that results in a wind chill at or below 15° Fahrenheit poses a significant health risk, and children should stay inside to play. I'm glad I made the right decision.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz