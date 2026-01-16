The holiday season is behind us, but my household is still receiving packages. Two reasons for this are that my birthday is coming up, and even though my daughter's birthday is a few months away, my wife likes to get a jump on her birthday shopping early.

Get our free mobile app

Speaking of the holiday season, you know that during that time, it can be very hectic, especially with mail delivery. Many people want speedy deliveries even if they are ordering items just a few days before Christmas. With all of this rapid delivery, mistakes are expected. When I say mistakes, I mean that you receive a package that you didn't order, or you receive a package that is addressed to someone else, a neighbor, perhaps.

Is it Illegal to keep a Package Accidentally Delivered to you in Massachusetts?

At some point, you have probably received a package by mistake. What did you do with it? Can you keep it?

Here's the deal, according to mass.gov.

If you receive merchandise you did not order or request, it's yours to keep, so long as it clearly isn't a delivery error (i.e. it's your neighbor's package)

This goes for all of Massachusetts, including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Berkshire County, and all throughout the Bay State.

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Tours UPS Facility Distributing Vaccines Getty Images loading...

Naturally, anytime I receive a package that is addressed to someone else, I'll either walk or drive it over to their house.

READ MORE: These 5 Items are Illegal to Ship By US Mail

There you have it. If you were ever unsure about what to do with a package that was delivered to you by mistake, now you know. Just don't keep a neighbor's package; this is illegal, and let's be honest, wouldn't that make you feel guilty? It would for me.

These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back Miss it or not, life in the ’80s office was buzzing with machines, shoulder pads, and face-to-face drama long before email and smartphones — do these photos take you back? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz