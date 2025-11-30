Everyone knows how aesthetically beautiful and our state of Massachusetts is. There are so many spots here that some residents haven't even discovered that are some of the most picturesque spots that you can find. However, when it comes to the most beautiful county in the state, someone in the Bay State has to be awarded that specific title.

Our friends at the popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' have recently went out of their way to release their picks for the most beautiful county in every state. There are so many that can make their case across the state of Massachusetts, but alas, like Highlander, there can only be one.

What is the Most Beautiful County in All of Massachusetts?

Maybe it was a little obvious that it would likely be a county that has some amazing coastal area. Or, perhaps even more obvious that it would likely be the one that happens to have Cape Cod as part of it. As you have deduced from that, the most beautiful county in Massachusetts, according to 'Love Exploring', is Barnstable County.

Some of the best views are always on the water for some reason. But with towns in Barnstable County like Chatham, Wellfleet, and Provincetown which are all pretty nice to look at, you might be able to understand why the county was picked with such a title as the most beautiful county in Massachusetts. Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about their pick for such a title:

This county encompasses the favorite vacation destination and outdoor playground that is Cape Cod, flexed like a bicep from Massachusetts' main coastline. Provincetown is the main hub, right on the fingertips, but the rest of the peninsula has plenty going for it, from the Cape Cod Rail Trail – a cycling and walking path following disused tracks – to its creamy beaches, lobster restaurants, and whale-watching trips.

You could make a case for so many spots across the Bay State, but it's tough to argue this one. Maybe that's your idea for the next great vacation spot you take, even with the upcoming colder months of the year.