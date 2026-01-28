Pittsfield Issues Parking Ban in Downtown Area Starting Tonight (Jan 28)

The Berkshires experienced a doozie this past Sunday and Monday, with close to 20 inches of snow in some areas being dumped on the county. Residents and town and city plows alike spent hours upon hours shoveling, snow blowing, and plowing to in order to get out of driveways and back on the roads.

There was so much snow that The Berkshire Eagle reports that drivers from Bartlett’s Landscaping Design in Pittsfield began pushing snow Sunday morning at the Berkshire Crossing retail center and wrapped up about 24 hours later — just as another squall moved in. The piles of snow in the parking lot are immense.

This is one of those storms that, even though we're now a couple of days beyond the rapid snowfall, residents and city and town employees throughout Berkshire County are still digging out and moving snow around. The cleanup never seems to end.

City of Pittsfield Issues a Temporary Parking Ban

It's not an exaggeration that towns and cities are still cleaning up snow, so much so that the City of Pittsfield has issued a temporary parking ban from 8:00 p.m. this evening (January 28) through 6 a.m. (January 29).

A press release from the City of Pittsfield states that during this time, on-street parking will be prohibited on North Street between Park Square and Wahconah Street on both sides of the street. The good news is that you can park in the McKay Street parking garage, which will be open to the public and free of charge during the ban period. You can find more details about Pittsfield's parking restrictions here.

