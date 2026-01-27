A Potential Blizzard Could Hit Massachusetts This Weekend?

Massachusetts was just greeted with a major snowstorm this past Sunday and Monday, and many around the state are still digging out. Plows and snowblowers have been in full swing over the past few days as people are still cleaning up so they can get out of their driveways to go to work, run their errands, and be where they need to be.

Here in Berkshire County, snowfall totals were 19 inches in Becket, 18 inches in Savoy, and 16 inches in Mount Washington on the high end of the spectrum, according to the National Weather Service in Albany. It was one of the biggest snowstorms we've seen in a few years.

Massachusetts Could be Slammed with Another Major Storm This Weekend

Even though it's still too early to tell, there's the possibility of another major storm to hit Massachusetts this weekend. Many things have to line up in order for this storm to take shape, but if it does happen, it could be big, making last weekend's storm look like a puppy.

A Potential Blizzard for Massachusetts

Regarding a worst case scenarion, CBS News (among other media outlets) reports the following regarding the possibility of a blizzard in Massachusetts this weekend.

This next storm is likely to be a much more powerful low-pressure area undergoing a rapid deepening as it rides up the East Coast. Under a worst-case scenario, not only would we see massive amounts of snow (again) in some areas, but this time is would be accompanied by raging, destructive, northeast winds - a true blizzard. On top of that, we have a full moon this weekend and our tides will be at very high astronomical levels. This puts our entire coastline at risk of major coastal flooding, something we have not seen in several years.

While it's still too early to tell, you may want to start preparing sooner rather than later. Make sure your cars have plenty of gas, you have an emergency preparedness kit, your snowblower is ready to go, and you have plenty of food on hand. This one could be a doozie.

