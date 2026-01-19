The holiday season is behind us. During that time, people had to be extra mindful of fire hazards. With all of the extra cooking, it's more probable that a fire will erupt during the holiday season.

Eventhough the holiday season is over, Berkshire County residents still have to be mindful. With the snow and cold weather blanketing the Berkshires, people are spending the majority of their time indoors. Cooking didn't end with the holidays. Folks are still using their stoves, using heating equipment like space heaters, and, believe it or not, some folks may be practicing dangerous habits such as thawing out frozen pipes with blowtorches. That's a big safety hazard. Some fires that occur could be avoided by simply being more careful.

Two Fires Recently Occurred in Berkshire County

Speaking of fires, eight people were displaced from their Pine Street home in Pittsfield last Friday when a fire broke out. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Then, another fire broke out on Friday in one of the guest rooms at Gedney Farm in New Marborough. According to local media reports, the fire that occurred last Friday evening was sparked after a visitor left smoldering ashes in a wooden basket. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Following Fire Safety Tips Can Make a Big Difference for Berkshire County Residents

These two fires serve as a reminder to be extra careful and to have a plan if a fire occurs in your home. Mass.gov has a list of essential fire safety tips, including the following:

Make sure there are working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home and outside each bedroom.

Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly and change batteries twice a year, when you change the clocks.

Create a home escape plan and hold home fire drills to practice the plan.

Practice home fire safety and set a good example for the children

More Fire Safety Tips

Mass.gov also provides a list of fire safety tips, including fireplace and stove safety, safe use of space heaters, maintaining natural gas equipment, and more. You can check out the complete list of fire safety tips by going here.

