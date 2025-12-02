In Massachusetts, the quality of local eateries and restaurants is basically second to none. This is not only the case in New England, but throughout the entire U.S. There's a spectacular abundance of local spots available for any almost any type of food option you are looking for. While it may not be the season for barbecuing, that doesn't mean that there aren't some great barbecue restaurants in the Bay State. And of course, one of the most popular foods at any barbecue joint are BBQ Ribs. So, where is the barbecue joint that has the best BBQ Ribs in Massachusetts?

The food publication, 'Love Food', released its list of the best BBQ ribs in every state. While Massachusetts might not be the first state someone might think of for some great barbecue, or BBQ Ribs for that matter, we definitely have a joint in the Bay State that you want to make a trip to and experience what you may have been missing out on. That barbecue joint is B.T.'s Smokehouse in Sturbridge, MA.

Here's why 'Love Food' picked B.T.'s Smokehouse as having the best the BBQ ribs in Massachusetts:

Regularly topping 'best of' lists, B.T.’s Smokehouse is known for its juicy beef ribs and huge, high-quality pork ribs – which are dry-rubbed and smoked until a perfect crust forms. What’s more, it’s BYOB, so grab your favorite bottle of beer and head on down.

The barbecue ribs are really about the tip of the iceberg for the incredible menu being served at this particular establishment...

Not only does this joint have what you might expect to see on a barbecue restaurant's menu, it also has its own blend of unique meats, sandwiches, and more that you can see on their menu here.

B.T.'s Smokehouse also has new updates of what menu items they are featuring as they constantly update their Facebook page. Perhaps they need to be added as a stop for your next Massachusetts road trip, after all the snow gets off the road, that is. Besides, they are known for having the best BBQ Ribs in the state.