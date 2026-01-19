Massachusetts will be treated to a rock legend this summer.

Former Van Halen vocalist, Sammy Hagar, is getting the wheels in motion for his 2026 jaunt through America. It's a continuation of the "Best of Both Worlds" tour.

2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading... Sammy Hagar, 2025

I was lucky enough to see Van Halen with Sammy a couple of times. The first time was in Albany, on the Balance tour. Although Eddie Van Halen nicknamed it the 'Ambulance' tour because he recently had hip surgery, and drummer Alex Van Halen was wearing a neck brace for most of the tour due to rupturing three vertebrae in his neck. Those issues didn't slow the boys down as they put on an amazing performance that night. In my opinion, it was a much better show than the second time I saw them with Sammy in 2004 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Eddie just seemed off that night belive it or not. Something tells me he may have been drinking.

Here's Where You Can See Sammy Hagar in Massachusetts This Summer

Speaking of Mansfield, MA, Sammy, along with bandmates, original Van Halen bass player Michal Anthony, drummer and Berkshire County native, Kenny Aronoff, guitar legend Joe Satriani, and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes will be making a stop at Xfinity Center in Mansfield on June 24. It's a Wednesday night, so you may want to take the next day off from work. The special guest and opening act will be Rick Springfield.

How to Get Tickets for the Massachusetts Show

If you plan on seeing Sammy Hagar in Massachusetts this summer. This is your chance, as this is the only Bay State date on the tour. There's only one place to rock with Sammy in Massachusetts this summer, and the Xfinity Center is the place. You can purchase tickets and get more information by going here.

