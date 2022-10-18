So What Happened In Court Yesterday For Ezra MIller, Over Charges Filed In Stamford VT?

Ezra Miller, who plays the lead role as the Flash, in the Warner Brothers Movie, and also was great in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore & The Crimes Of Grindelwald appeared Monday with his lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vermont, for the arraignment in Bennington on a felony burglary charge.

Ezra Miller plead not guilty yesterday, to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of strange behavior by the Flash actor that stretches from Hawaii to Vermont.



NBC News/YouTube

Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1st and said they found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from a residence while the homeowner was away.

Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. The homeowner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home a year and a half ago in Stamford, the same town Miller had purchased his home.

This was not Millers' first arrest, he was also arrested in Hawaii, including a charge of disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

This has not been a good year for Miller, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, who is a Native American activist, filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor of inappropriate behavior with her as a minor from the age of 12. Iron Eyes has disputed that.

Vermont lawyer Jerry O’Neill agreed to conditions that they not have any contact with the homeowner or go to the residence.

The attorney went on to say it’s up to the movie industry whether to continue to work with Miller. O’Neill says it’s possible the charge could be lowered to a misdemeanor.

