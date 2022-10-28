Suspect Apprehended In Fatal Shooting Of A Bennington Man

The suspect in the fatal shooting that occurred at the Green Mountain Power Woodford Road Substation on Wednesday night, October 26, 2022, has been apprehended. Elliot Russell, age 46, was taken into Custody in Hoosick Falls, NY.

The Bennington Police Department said that Russell was identified as a person of interest in the shooting.

The victim has been identified as Ulysses Ivey, age 39 of Bennington, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Bennington Police Department were on the crime scene into the early morning hours of this Thursday morning.

Investigators say there were witnesses and are following up on all information that witnesses provided in the crime scene area.

Three departments are working on this together, the Bennington Police Department, Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The Bennington Police Department is also assisted by law enforcement agencies in the States of New York and Vermont as the investigation continues.

The Bennington Police Department was assisted by the Bennington Rescue Squad, Bennington Fire Department, and the Vermont State Police at the crime scene.

This is an active investigation and police will not release any further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or through our website at www.benningtonpolice.com

