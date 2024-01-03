The #2 ‘Trick’ Question By Massachusetts Police Officers
During the last post we talked about the number one "trick" question asked by police officers in Massachusetts. Is it a conversation starter or a way for you to incriminate yourself?
"Do You Know Why I Pulled You Over?" is the #1 "Trick" question by police officers in Massachusetts
This question initially seems normal; an officer of the law wants you to recognize the thing you did wrong. Unfortunately, this classic traffic stop opening is a trick question that’s meant to catch drivers off guard before they have time to remember their fifth amendment rights. -whitelawpll.com
Under new law in California, officers are no longer allowed to ask this question, they must state the reason for the traffic stop before they can ask any questions.
The #2 'Trick' Question By Massachusetts Police Officers
"Where are you coming from?"
This is another seemingly harmless question, but it might suggest something illegal activity depending on where you were coming from.
Suppose an officer has a hunch that someone is intoxicated, if the person says they are coming from brunch, a bar, or a club, you can now expect the cop to be on high alert. Historically speaking, having a cop think you’re guilty isn’t good for your case or your traffic stop. -whitelawpllc.com
Is honesty always the best policy? If you were coming from a bar, do you risk getting them in trouble?
This post is not anti-police, it's simply morning radio fodder.
LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz