The Berkshire Mall May Become A Mecca For The Cannabis Industry

There were so many ideas popping up from the Berkshires of what should be done in making the Berkshire Mall an asset to the community instead of staying sealed up and not being used for anything.

So if you haven't heard by now the city of Lanesborough sold the Berkshire Mall back in July for 8 million. It looks like a bunch of cannabis Farms will be making residence there.

The buyer is Mehran Namiri-Kalantari of Santa Monica, California.

As for the people who live in Lanesborough, they seem to have mixed emotions on the subject. Luckily the public will have its say on an upcoming proposal that is looking to build a network of cannabis.

On the Lanesborough docket, a meeting will take place a couple of weeks from now on October 17th at 6 p.m. . This will be at the Lanesborough town hall.

If you can't make it you can still watch by clicking on this link and following the instructions that the town of Lanesborough has listed there.

JMJ holdings which are going to be opening a cannabis shop here in Lanesborough will also be in attendance.

Hopefully, by the end of the meeting, the town will be able to develop a template for an agreement and also have details and responsibilities in place to move forward.

If all works out this could be a move forward in seeing tax money from the Old Berkshire Mall, being used in improving and getting projects for the town finished like the new police department.

Get our free mobile app

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.