The Berkshires is Getting Recognition From National Geographic

Anytime someone hears about Massachusetts, it is typically assumed that if they are talking about a specific city, it is likely Boston. This might also include some sort of immediate suburb of Boston. However, it turns out that one largely popular publication has their sights set on the western side of Massachusetts, and more specifically, the Berkshires.

'National Geographic' recently released an article titled, 'This Trail May Be the Best Way to See New England's Fall Colors'. Just looking at that title, you know they must be talking about the Berkshires.

In fact, they even compared this specific trail to the European 'walking holiday'. Of course, overseas, those are what they call 'walking vacations'. Basically, they are great spots to tour on foot. But this particular 'National Geographic' article even compares a certain Berkshires trail to Spain's Camino de Santiago, which also features the Santiago de Compostela, pictured below.

That's not a bad spot to be compared to in any way, shape, or form. The specific Berkshires trail mentioned, which you may have already guessed, is the High Road. 'National Geographic' even goes on to talk about how a key feature of the High Road is the Berkshires biggest city, Pittsfield, while also featuring a pic of its downtown.

One of several reasons the High Road is featured by 'National Geographic' is one of the best trails to see the colors of New England is listed just below this:

...the High Road will offer direct access to not just wildlife preserves and conservation lands, but also picturesque mountain towns, such as Great Barrington and Lenox, home to famed Tanglewood Music Center about 42 miles east of Albany, New York. Unlike thru-hikes that require carrying hefty backpacks and sleeping in tents, travelers on the High Road can refuel at a local restaurant and spend the night at a cozy B&B before ambling onwards the next day.

Of course, there's also the High Road's Lenox-Pittsfield that is also featured in the piece. They give shoutouts to Bousquet Mountain ski resort, and then again to Kripalu Yoga Center in Lenox before mentioning how Lenox Mountain is the highest spot along the trail at 2,146 feet. Although, another highlight, while it may not be quite as popular, is the overlook from Mahanna Cobble, as pictured below.

Of course, 'National Geographic' had to mention another great spot, which happens to be the highest point in Berkshires and Massachusetts for that matter at Mount Greylock. Because why not?

We in the Berkshires know all about what these trails and spots have to offer, but the fact that a publication such as 'National Geographic' chose to feature this region put that much more perspective on what we have around us. So, make the most it and enjoy it!

