The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away

James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning.

In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts.

Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter as he opened Brodie Mountain in 1964, and soon after installed one of the first snow-making systems to make up for a periodic lack of snow. Then he installed a lighting system to allow for night skiing.

At its height, Brodie Mountain Resort could boast Massachusetts’ largest ski area, the family-oriented Brodie RV Campground, The Blarney Room Restaurant and Lounge, Kelly’s Irish Pub, The Brodie Racquet Club, The Dublin House Motel, The Kerry House Motel, The Carriage House Motel, The Brodie XC Ski Touring Center, Kelly’s Diner, The Paddy Advertising Agency, and Kelly Realty Company.



On Newenglandskihistory.com it says,

"The resort became known as “Kelly’s Irish Alps.” Between the skiing, live entertainment, and the legendary lodge containing “The Blarney Room,” the resort is still a talking point for many locals. At one point, it was the largest ski area in New England.

One favorite people always bring up is about Saint Patty's Day, they would spray the snow green!

Celebrities would come out to Brodie the Kennedys used to visit, Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee, graced the skiers there with a performance of "ballet" on skis. Johnny Cash filmed scenes for a television movie called "Trail of Tears" at the resort back in 1971.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, FRIDAY, September 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark’s Church, concelebrated by Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Pastor, and Rev. Peter A. Gregory. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held, THURSDAY, September 8, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Mark’s Church or Soldier On in the care of the funeral home.

