Massachusetts is known to have some pretty impressive small towns throughout the state. Whether they are unique spots for a weekend getaway or hosting a fun festival or some sort of event, there are tons of towns throughout the state that have gained notoriety as such. And typically in those towns, it's always a popular idea to host such occasions on Main Street. It just so happens that Massachusetts has a town with one of the most beautiful main streets in the U.S.

Recently the popular lifestyle publication 'Reader's Digest' made their picks for the 20 Most Beautiful Main Streets in America. Perhaps it's not at all shocking that Massachusetts showed up on the list with one of its thriving towns being named as having one of the most beautiful small towns in the country.

What Massachusetts Town's Main Street is Among the Most Beautiful in America?

It's been known for being a great go-to for a getaway, being on Cape Cod. But the town with the one of most beautiful main streets in America is Provincetown, MA.

Of course, main streets aren't always exactly called "Main Street". In Provincetown, their main street that is the place to be is known as Commercial Street. Here's what 'Reader's Digest' had to say about the street and why it belongs on their list of the most beautiful main streets in America:

About 120 miles from Boston by car, this Cape Cod vacation town is known for its vibrant arts scene and friendliness to the LGBT community. Commercial Street, the town’s main street, has cute buildings in the Queen Anne style to denote that the beach is nearby. Homes, bed and breakfasts, art galleries, shops, and restaurants mix seamlessly on this bustling main street.

It's always cool to see towns that continue to boom throughout the Bay State, and especially when they get recognized nationally for it. Perhaps it's your next getaway! Just be sure to check out Commercial Street!

