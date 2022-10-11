This Place In Berkshire County That People Near and Far Come To See Is Closing Soon

One of my family's favorite places to go is the summit of Mount Greylock. Scott, Pablo( the chihuahua), and I went up to visit and have a picnic a few weekends ago. It was a nice warm day when we got there all kinds of people had the same idea we did and were enjoying the wonderful vista views of Massachusetts and beyond.

Cheryl Adams Cheryl Adams loading...

attachment-FireShot Capture 356 - 309049855_545288010734308_4184739173311335417_n.jpg (719×463)_ - scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net loading...

I don't know if you knew this but when you are up on the summit you can see into five different states: Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, and New Hampshire. On a clear day, as we had, you can see 72 miles in every direction.

Cheryl Adams Cheryl Adams loading...

If you are going to be making a trip up there you have to remember that it is usually ten degrees colder up there so dress for the weather. The weather there does change quickly we had a clear day that turned into falling rain.

Lit up Appalachian National Scenic Trail Lit up Appalachian National Scenic Trail loading...

If you haven't guessed by now the drive to the summit of Mount Greylock will be closing soon, on October 30th. When were at the visitors center they said that the center stays open year-round, you just can't go to the summit.

Greylock Visitors center Greylock Visitors center loading...

The visitor center is a great place to take the kids to learn more about Mount Greylock, even adults will like it too. The people who work at the visitors center are very knowledgeable about everything to do with the mountain.

This video gives you some of the histories of how Mt. Greylock came to be.



New England Public Media/Youtube

Here is something you might not have known but the DCR runs all kinds of neat programs from yoga, geocaching, summit tours, bike rides, scavenger hunts, bird watching, and a whole lot more.

We are probably going back up this weekend before the summit closes for the winter. Grab a picnic lunch and enjoy Mount Greylocks summit one more time before the season is over. The summit is closing on October 30th!

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.