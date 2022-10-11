This Place In Berkshire County That People Near and Far Come To See Is Closing Soon
One of my family's favorite places to go is the summit of Mount Greylock. Scott, Pablo( the chihuahua), and I went up to visit and have a picnic a few weekends ago. It was a nice warm day when we got there all kinds of people had the same idea we did and were enjoying the wonderful vista views of Massachusetts and beyond.
I don't know if you knew this but when you are up on the summit you can see into five different states: Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, and New Hampshire. On a clear day, as we had, you can see 72 miles in every direction.
If you are going to be making a trip up there you have to remember that it is usually ten degrees colder up there so dress for the weather. The weather there does change quickly we had a clear day that turned into falling rain.
If you haven't guessed by now the drive to the summit of Mount Greylock will be closing soon, on October 30th. When were at the visitors center they said that the center stays open year-round, you just can't go to the summit.
The visitor center is a great place to take the kids to learn more about Mount Greylock, even adults will like it too. The people who work at the visitors center are very knowledgeable about everything to do with the mountain.
This video gives you some of the histories of how Mt. Greylock came to be.
New England Public Media/Youtube
Here is something you might not have known but the DCR runs all kinds of neat programs from yoga, geocaching, summit tours, bike rides, scavenger hunts, bird watching, and a whole lot more.
We are probably going back up this weekend before the summit closes for the winter. Grab a picnic lunch and enjoy Mount Greylocks summit one more time before the season is over. The summit is closing on October 30th!
