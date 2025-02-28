This Popular Dish is the Most-Loved Dish Served in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has all sorts of amazing restaurants and eateries, but with all the great food options, what would you think the state's most-loved dish would be? You have to think that given the Bay State's coastal location, it has to be of the seafood variety, right? But even knowing that, what could it be? We now know what that is, where the best spot is to eat it, and you probably don't want to overthink this one.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released what the picks are for 'The Most-Loved Dish in Every State and Where To Eat It.' Their team was not only able to determine what that dish is but you will also find out where you need to be eating it, especially given the endorsement it was given.

What is the Most-Loved Dish in Massachusetts, and Where Do You Eat It?

Not surprising, but the most-loved dish chosen for Massachusetts is Clam Chowder, and it looks like you'll want to head east to the biggest city in the Bay State to grab some.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the obvious choice of Clam Chowder being the most-loved dish in Massachusetts:

Creamy clam chowder is one of Massachusetts' finest dishes. Made with potatoes, crushed oyster crackers, and chunks of local New England clam, it’s a flavorful and hearty dish to have all year long. Beginning life as a market frequented by Julia Child, Legal Sea Foods (now with various locations in the state and beyond) has been cooking up perfect chowder for decades.

The fact that Julia Child is a fan really gives it quite the endorsement. Legal Sea Foods in Boston is where you need to go for the most-loved dish in the Bay State.

The most-loved dish in Massachusetts ended up being a pretty obvious one. We did tell you not to overthink it. If you're out east, perhaps stop by Legal Sea Foods. They have the clever saying, "If it isn't fresh, it isn't Legal." That's actually an awesome slogan.

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images