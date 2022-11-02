TSA Holiday FlyingTravel Trips The Do’s and Don’ts On What You Can Bring

Two of the most traveled holidays are coming up and if you are going to be flying to see family and friends here are some things you need to know on what you can take and can't onto your flight.

Some of the things that may surprise you that you can take on the plane.



Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint

Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats, Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked, or uncooked

Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag, Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more fancy.

Mac ‘n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination, Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, and greens.

Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi, Candy,

Spices.

Thanksgiving foods should be carefully packed with your checked baggage

Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.

Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can.

Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider.

Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them.

Preserves, jams, and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them.

Maple syrup.

In case you didn't get all that here is a video from the TSA



TSA.gov/Youtube

Happy Travels!

