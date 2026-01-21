Beloved Pizza Chain Shutters 3 Locations in Massachusetts
Many Massachusetts restaurants are facing tough times. It has been difficult for these eateries to keep their doors open, and as a result, they have been forced to close locations that are underperforming. Add to that, consumers' dining habits have changed in recent years. It comes down to price and convenience. Many folks want to be able to pay an affordable price for their food and get it quickly.
I can speak from personal experience. Unless it's a special occasion, my family and I haven't been going to expensive sit-down restaurants. Instead, we have been selecting less expensive options. In addition, we either pick up our food or have it delivered. Getting our food quickly at an affordable price while being able to eat at home has been the preference and trend in my household.
Massachusetts-Based Pizza Chain Shutters Three Locations in the Bay State
It's this type of change in dining habits that has forced three Massachusetts Uno Pizzeria & Grill locations to close their doors for good. According to numerous online media reports, the Massachusetts-based deep-dish pizza chain recently closed restaurants in Dedham, in Braintree at the South Shore Plaza, and in Revere at the Northgate Shopping Center. In case you weren't aware, the Uno restaurant in the Holyoke Mall closed back in 2023. These closures continue to be a sign of the times, as the dining culture isn't what it once was.
Massachusetts Still Has Five Uno Locations
If you are an Uno fan and want to take your family out for a fun and delicious meal, there are five locations still open in Massachusetts.
Bellingham
205 Hartford Avenue
Bellingham, MA 02019
508-966-3300
Sturbridge
100 Charlton Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
508-347-6420
Attleboro
221 Washington Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
508-399-6999
W. Columbus Ave. Springfield (Basketball Hall of Fame)
820 Hall of Fame Avenue
Springfield, MA 01105
413 301-6688
Worcester
25 Major Taylor Blvd
Worcester, MA 01608
508-762-9195
