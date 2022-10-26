I have a feeling that we are going to see more trick-or-treaters this year than we have in quite a while. As we see more and more people heading out, maskless, the same will be going the way of trick or treat.

If you plan where you will be trick or treating this year, here is what we know on trick-or-treat times and towns. This may change, and we will try our best to keep up with them up to Halloween if there are towns or times to be added or changed.

REMEMBER, We don't want to put a a damper on your trick or treating but please know that most COVID-19 precautions have been lifted but the virus is still present. It doesn't hurt to wear a cloth mask instead of a costume mask, reduce physical contact between people as much as possible, hand out candy with minimal or no contact such as in small bags, and clean hands frequently.

What we have so far unless written otherwise, Trick Or Treat will be on the 31st.

Adams 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Pumpkin Walk at the Visitors Center runs from Oct. 28-30. The Lion's Club Halloween parade begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, from the Adams Community Bank parking lot and will be led down Park Street by the Hoosac Valley band to the Visitors Center. Participants should gather at the bank by 2:30 p.m. Trick-or-treat times are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and they will be having a Parade at the Visitors at 4 p.m.

Alford will be holding theirs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Becket will be 5-7 p.m.

Cheshire 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Clarksburg 5:30 to 7 p.m./ Clarksburg School's annual Haunted Hayride is Saturday, Oct. 22, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Clarksburg State Forest. Tickets are $8/$5.

Dalton 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Egremont No town trick or treat.

Florida 6 to 8 p.m.

Great Barrington 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hancock Now through the 31st Halloween at Hancock 13 Nights At Jiminy Haunted Attraction Mon, 6:30 – 10:30 PM at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, 37 Corey Rd in Hancock. Trick or Treat in Hancock will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Hinsdale on 10/23 will have a Haunted Family Hike at Old Mill Trail Sun, 4 – 5 PM

Old Mill Trail, Old Dalton Rd but there will not be a town trick or treat.

Lanesborough 10/29,from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Lee 5 to 7 p.m.

Lenox On 10/29 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm, local businesses in Lenox are joining in the fun for Trick or Treat downtown. Each participating business will display a pumpkin poster in its window. Some of the shop owners will also be getting into the spirit of Halloween as some dress in costumes.

As far as trick-or-treat times in Lenox, neither the town nor the chamber has listed any time for trick-or-treat yet.

Monterey No designated times.

Mount Washington No designated times.

New Ashford 5-7 p.m.

New Marlborough 5 to 7 p.m.

North Adams 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Pittsfield their Halloween Parade is back on the 29th on Tyler street. Trick-or-treat times are for the 31st 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Peru No trick or treat

Sheffield 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Savoy Fire Department hosts a Trunk or Treat at the town park on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m.; if it rains, it will be at the fire station.

Stockbridge Trick-or-treat 5 to 7. The Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Walk-About will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, for area children. Marchers will meet at the corner of Main and Pine Streets at 6 p.m. and march up Main Street to the library for cider and doughnuts and drop-in crafts. Halloween storytime is at 6:30. Jack-o'-Lanterns can be dropped off at the library before 5:30. Rain cancels the parade only.

Tyringham No town trick or treat.

Washington No town trick or treat.

West Stockbridge Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 6 p.m.; the costume parade will start at 6:15 across from the Congregational Church and end at Town Hall, where a Halloween party will be held until 8 p.m. in the gym. Prizes will be awarded for the scariest, coolest, and most unique costumes.

Williamstown 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Windsor No town-sponsored trick or treat.

