What Smells Better Than Baking Apple Pie On A Crisp Cool Day!

For some families, it is a yearly tradition to go apple picking in November. The crisp air and the smell of apple pies in the oven!

So we thought we would put together a list to help you apple pickers out through the first part of November.

Lakeview Orchard on Old Cheshire Road.

Lakeview Orchard-Facebook Lakeview Orchard-Facebook loading...

October PYO Apples, have a wide variety of Pears, Pumpkins, Winter Squash, Gourds, and Mums.

Jaeschke Orchard in Adams on Gould Road

Jaeschke Orchard-Facebook Jaeschke Orchard-Facebook loading...

Over 15 varieties of apples.

Hilltop Orchard Canaan Road in Richmond

Hilltop Orchard-Facebook Hilltop Orchard-Facebook loading...

Hilltop Orchards is a historic apple orchard in the Berkshires.

Taft Farms Park Street North Great Barrington

Taft Farms-Facebook Taft Farms-Facebook loading...

Taft Farms has been a pioneer in the farming industry for over 50 years.

Bear Swamp Orchard - Distillery & Cidery Hawley Road Ashfield

Bear Swamp Orchard - Distillery & Cidery-Facebook Bear Swamp Orchard - Distillery & Cidery-Facebook loading...

You Probably want to make reservations for your apple Picking.

Kosinski Farms Russellville Road Westfield

Kosinski Farm-Facebook Kosinski Farm-Facebook loading...

Pick Your Own Apples on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, September 11th to Sunday, October 17th, weather permitting. Also, it is a good idea to make apple-picking reservations.

Park Hill Orchard Park Hill Road Easthampton is a little over an hour away

Park Hill Orchard-Facebook Park Hill Orchard-Facebook loading...

Apple picking is available from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm no appointment is necessary

Bashista Orchards East Street Easthampton

Bashista Orchard-Facebook Bashista Orchard-Facebook loading...

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM. April and May could have fewer days open, call ahead or check our Facebook page for updates. The family-owned farm has been growing fruit since 1926

Here is grandmas apple pie recipe for you!

The Ingredients you will need to make this delicious pie are as follows.

8 small Granny Smith apples, or as needed

½ cup unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ cup white sugar

½ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup water

1 (9-inch) double-crust pie pastry, thawed

Directions

Peel and core apples, then thinly slice. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and stir to form a paste; cook until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add both sugars and water; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Press one pastry into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie pan. Roll out the remaining pastry so it will overhang the pie by about 1/2 inch. Cut pastry into eight 1-inch strips.

Place sliced apples into the bottom crust, forming a slight mound. Lay four pastry strips vertically and evenly spaced over apples, using longer strips in the center and shorter strips at the edges.

Make a lattice crust: Fold the first and third strips all the way back so they're almost falling off the pie. Lay one of the unused strips perpendicularly over the second and fourth strips, then unfold the first and third strips back into their original position.

Fold the second and fourth vertical strips back. Lay one of the three unused strips perpendicularly over top. Unfold the second and fourth strips back into their original position.

Repeat Steps 6 and 7 to weave in the last two strips of pastry. Fold and trim excess dough at the edges as necessary, and pinch to secure.

Slowly and gently pour the sugar-butter mixture over the lattice crust, making sure it seeps over the sliced apples. Brush some onto the lattice, but make sure it doesn't run off the sides.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and continue baking until apples are soft, 35 to 45 minutes.

Get our free mobile app

Check This Out: Wonderful Hidden Restaurant Gems On The Mohawk Trail

Take A Look: Pumpkin Patches Near Us That Are Super Fun For The Whole Family

Yummy Eats! Read More: Awesome Restaurants That Are Gems Here In Massachusetts