What Smells Better Than Baking Apple Pie On A Crisp Cool Day!
For some families, it is a yearly tradition to go apple picking in November. The crisp air and the smell of apple pies in the oven!
So we thought we would put together a list to help you apple pickers out through the first part of November.
Lakeview Orchard on Old Cheshire Road.
October PYO Apples, have a wide variety of Pears, Pumpkins, Winter Squash, Gourds, and Mums.
Jaeschke Orchard in Adams on Gould Road
Over 15 varieties of apples.
Hilltop Orchard Canaan Road in Richmond
Hilltop Orchards is a historic apple orchard in the Berkshires.
Taft Farms Park Street North Great Barrington
Taft Farms has been a pioneer in the farming industry for over 50 years.
Bear Swamp Orchard - Distillery & Cidery Hawley Road Ashfield
You Probably want to make reservations for your apple Picking.
Kosinski Farms Russellville Road Westfield
Pick Your Own Apples on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, September 11th to Sunday, October 17th, weather permitting. Also, it is a good idea to make apple-picking reservations.
Park Hill Orchard Park Hill Road Easthampton is a little over an hour away
Apple picking is available from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm no appointment is necessary
Bashista Orchards East Street Easthampton
Open 7 days a week from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM. April and May could have fewer days open, call ahead or check our Facebook page for updates. The family-owned farm has been growing fruit since 1926
Here is grandmas apple pie recipe for you!
The Ingredients you will need to make this delicious pie are as follows.
8 small Granny Smith apples, or as needed
½ cup unsalted butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
½ cup white sugar
½ cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup water
1 (9-inch) double-crust pie pastry, thawed
Directions
Peel and core apples, then thinly slice. Set aside.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and stir to form a paste; cook until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add both sugars and water; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Press one pastry into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie pan. Roll out the remaining pastry so it will overhang the pie by about 1/2 inch. Cut pastry into eight 1-inch strips.
Place sliced apples into the bottom crust, forming a slight mound. Lay four pastry strips vertically and evenly spaced over apples, using longer strips in the center and shorter strips at the edges.
Make a lattice crust: Fold the first and third strips all the way back so they're almost falling off the pie. Lay one of the unused strips perpendicularly over the second and fourth strips, then unfold the first and third strips back into their original position.
Fold the second and fourth vertical strips back. Lay one of the three unused strips perpendicularly over top. Unfold the second and fourth strips back into their original position.
Repeat Steps 6 and 7 to weave in the last two strips of pastry. Fold and trim excess dough at the edges as necessary, and pinch to secure.
Slowly and gently pour the sugar-butter mixture over the lattice crust, making sure it seeps over the sliced apples. Brush some onto the lattice, but make sure it doesn't run off the sides.
Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and continue baking until apples are soft, 35 to 45 minutes.