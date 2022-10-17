Will The Mall Be Used For Growing Marijauna? There’s A Meeting Tonight In Lanesborough

Tonight is the night and it could be a very interesting evening for folks in Lanesborough and the surrounding area.

There were so many ideas popping up from the Berkshires of what should be done in making the Berkshire Mall an asset to the community instead of staying sealed up and not being used for anything.

So if you haven't heard by now the city of Lanesborough sold the Berkshire Mall back in July for 8 million. It looks like a bunch of cannabis Farms will be making residence there. The buyer is Mehran Namiri-Kalantari of Santa Monica, California.

As for the people who live in Lanesborough, they seem to have mixed emotions on the subject. Luckily the public will have its say on an upcoming proposal that is looking to build a network of cannabis.

On the Lanesborough docket, a meeting will take place tonight, October 17th at 6 p.m. . This will be at the Lanesborough town hall.

If you can't make it you can still watch by clicking on this link and following the instructions that the town of Lanesborough has listed there.

JMJ holdings which are going to be opening a cannabis shop here in Lanesborough will also be in attendance.

Hopefully, by the end of the meeting, the town will be able to develop a template for an agreement and also have details and responsibilities in place to move forward.

If all works out this could be a move forward in seeing tax money from the Old Berkshire Mall, being used in improving and getting projects for the town finished like the new police department.

If for some reason you can not make it to the meeting you can watch at this link on the Lanesborough town page.

https://www.lanesborough-ma.gov/community/pages/local-cable-access-tv-station

The town's Planning Board is looking to rezone the area of the former Berkshire Mall facility to accommodate all possible uses outlined in a building reuse study.

A large-scale, federally-funded study by Berkshire Regional Planning Commission completed in 2019 outlined the five most promising uses for the vacant complex: a destination sports facility; a family entertainment resort destination; a training and technology facility; senior care and transitional living, or a green agricultural facility.

