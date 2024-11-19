1 Biggest Wildfire In American History Took Place In New England

The state of Massachusetts is currently under a red flag warning and has been for weeks now due to drought conditions. Most of the commonwealth of is experiencing "severe drought" conditions, the cape and parts of the south shore are labeled as "abnormally dry", according to Drought Monitor.

Wildfires are burning all over Massachusetts including the towns of Milton and Great Barrington. The threat of spread to homes is obviously the biggest concern.

What is D3 Severe Drought Conditions in Massachusetts?

Fish kills occur; wildlife move to farms for food Golf courses conserve water Producers begin feeding cattle; hay prices are high Specialty crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects Warnings are issued on outdoor burns; air quality is poor Water quality is poor; groundwater is declining; irrigation ponds are dry; outdoor water restrictions are implemented

The Biggest Wildfire in American History

If someone asked me where the biggest ever fire was, I would probably guess the state of California and I would be wrong. The state of Maine near the Canadian border in 1825 was named the biggest ever.

The State of Maine

The biggest wildfire in recorded US history is the 1825 Miramichi Fire. It blazed through an estimated 3,000,000 million acres and claimed at least 160 lives. That makes it not just one of the most widespread fires, but also one of the deadliest.11

Most of the burning took place in New Brunswick, Canada, but the flames also spread down into the state of Maine. People and animals were reported to be fleeing the fire down the Miramichi River, which also shares its name with a city in Canada where the fire did the most damage. -wfca.com

