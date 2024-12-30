10 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts in 2025

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area and all the way to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, by publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

So we know Massachusetts is a great place to live, but a recent ranking identified the best of the best.

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of Massachusetts's best places to live. To determine their results, the popular travel publication contacted local real estate agents to get their hot takes. Here's what they had to say.

1. Brookline

"Brookline is one of the most sought-after towns in Massachusetts because of its proximity to Boston, excellent public school system, and exceptional real estate offerings,"

Dave Costello, managing director at Advisors Living/Luxury Portfolio International

The median home value in Brookline is around $1,100,732

2. Salem

Affordable housing and proximity to Boston are just two factors that bring people here. The median home price is currently around $561,655, excellent compared to some neighboring communities. However, prices have increased rapidly in recent years and experts' prices continue to climb.

3. Boston

"Despite the high cost of living in Boston, its role as a major economic, educational, and cultural hub in New England attracts professionals from around the globe. Buyers looking to purchase in Boston should start their home search early in the year. Winter is a great time to become familiar with our market and prepare for the most active period of the year: the spring market,"

Costello, Advisors Living/Luxury International

4. Cambridge

In addition to it's charming neighborhoods, Cambridge is a major academic hub, home to several universities, including Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"Cambridge has over 20 distinct neighborhoods, each with its own flavor and advantages. A favorite destination for tourists and residents is, of course, Harvard Square. For higher density and high-rise buildings, you might prefer Inman Square, Kendall Square, Central Square, and Porter Square, and for a more residential vibe, head west,"

Ali Joyce, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International

5. Pronvincetown

While mostly thught of as a summer destination, the town is roughly divided into three areas, East End, Central, and West End, which afford year round buyers acces to waterfront properties with ocean views in each of them. The town is connected to Boston via a daily ferry service, which only takes about two and a half hours, and there's a small municipal airport, 10 minutes from downtown, serviced by Cape Air.

6. Lexington

Excellent schools, safety, and amenities, all make Lexington is an incredibly sought-after community, especially by families. However, Kenda Coleman, an agent at William Raveis Real Estate, added that limited inventory is an issue, which, together with the high demand, is driving home prices up. The median home value is at $1,474,565, up 11 percent since last year.

7. Amherst

"It is very family-friendly, boasting a sought-after elementary-through-high school education system, as well as many other private school options," Karen Stiles Jones, an agent at William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, added. "Amherst's property values have a history of remaining strong and are consistently a great investment."

8. Springfield

While some folks might be surised to see this metropolian city on the list, Springfield "is a magnet for people seeking affordable housing (the median home value is $262,276, lower than the national average and the lowest of all markets on this list) and endless outdoor recreation. The city is also home to the expansive, 735-acre Forest Park. Plus, the city is just an hour away from the picturesque Berkshires."

9. Framingham

"Beyond the diverse communities and lifestyles available in Framingham, another major factor that has made Framingham a popular choice among newcomers is affordable housing. Unlike many other communities close to Boston, where the median home value reaches and sometimes surpasses the $1 million mark, median prices here currently stand at $608,815."

10. Worcester

"Worcester is one of Massachusetts's largest cities, so it's an excellent option for those seeking big-city amenities without the high price tag of Boston's housing market (the city is only about an hour away). Worcester has a vibrant arts scene with many museums and performance arts venues, but it also caters to those who lead an active lifestyle, as the city is home to over 50 parks and 20 lakes and ponds. The median home price in Worcester is $395,417, slightly above the national average but much lower than the median values for Boston or Massachusetts as a whole."