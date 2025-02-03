President Trump is big on tariffs and one of his administration's new policy is taxing China, Mexico, and Canada on products they import. Trump says he is doing this to address illegal migrant and illegal drug traffic from the northern and southern border.

Both China and Mexico have responded with tariff plans of their own, Canada will enact their 25% tariff plan on Tuesday.

The first phase of our response will include tariffs on $30 billion in goods imported from the U.S., effective February 4, 2025, when the U.S tariffs are applied. A detailed list of these goods will be made available shortly. -canada.ca

President Trump admitted within a social media post the other day that Americans would in fact be paying more in the interim for products.

"THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!)," Trump wrote. "BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID". -President Donald Trump on Truth Social

The list below is an example of some of the billions of dollars in Canadian exports to the U.S.

10 Canadian Imports Mass. Residents Will Pay More For

1. Machinery, boilers.

2. Cars.

3. Plastics.

4. Wood.

5. Aluminum, iron, and steel.

6. Cocoa.

7. Cereals.

8. Fish.

9. Precious, stones, metals.

10. Pharmaceuticals. -tradingeconomics.com

Canada's response to Trump accusing them of allowing illegal drugs and migrant crossings:

Less than 1 per cent of the fentanyl and illegal crossings into the United States come from Canada. We will not stand idly by when our nation is being needlessly and unfairly targeted. The government will defend Canadian interests and jobs. We stand ready to support affected workers and businesses.

