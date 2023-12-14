10 Classic Family Cars We Loved In Massachusetts

If you had brothers and sisters and grew up in the 80's or 90's here in Massachusetts, the following list should make you at least smirk!

Similar to Nirvana ending '80s glam hair metal, the SUV basically destroyed minivan popularity in the late '90s.

10 Massachusetts Family Cars From The '80s & '90s

The 1996 Dodge Caravan

The ultimate soccer mom vehicle of the '90s. Either your family had one or your friend's parents did!

The 1993 Toyota Previa

I remember playin' Babe Ruth back in the day and one of the player's moms shows up in this thing, "The Space Bubble".

The 1986 Chevy Caprice Wagon

There were many makes of this wagon that ALL looked the same.

The 1972 AMC Matador

My father's first family station wagon for our family. He bought it for $50 with a broken timing chain, he fixed it all by himself.

The 1985 Pontiac Parisienne

Another one of our family cars. My father LOVED this car. He bought a used one from Avis Rentals on the Lynnway in Lynn!

The 1988 Dodge Caravan

A classic! Marjo's parents had one in a stick shift!

The 1994 Nissan Quest

Nissan didn't make a ton of these, but they were hot for a second.

The 1997 Ford Taurus Wagon

We had one in red. It was our family's first-ever brand new car!

The 1988 Reliant K Wagon

Lee Iacocca's method of saving Chrysler back in the day. K-Cars were EVERYWHERE. They even came in the form of a station wagon! Hideous, right?

The 1979 Wagon Queen Family Truckster

If you don't see the humor in this, I don't know what to tell you. Based on the '79 Ford LTD Country Squire, CLARK W. GRISWOLD, baby!

