10 Colognes That Permeated MA High Schools

Wearing a dope smelling cologne is paramount at one point in every man's life. My eighth grade dance is where I debuted my first sprays of Joop! for the ladies haha. I probably had too much on.

Did you ever wonder why some colognes smell better on other people that you? I never understood that.

1. Acqua Di Gio

This stuff is and was amazing. Just like a breath of fresh air, like the "Clean Cotton" Yankee Candle. It was definitely floral but still masculine.

2. Eternity

My first cologne. I wore it on a date in 1999. It was also my Uncle Dan's go-to!

3. English Leather

I mean, I don't know about this one, wasn't this super cheap?

4. Drakkar Noir

This will forever remind me of my father. The late '80s, acid-washed jeans, and a great cologne.

5. Obesssion

I remember some kids wearing this to the 8th-grade dance. Calvin Klein rarely misses with their product and this soft-smelling cologne was a super hit.

 

6. Joop!

Another sweet-smelling hit from back in the day. My first "expensive" cologne for sure.

7. Brut

I don't think anyone thought this smelled particularly "bad", but it certainly wasn't big with the ladies...

8. Cool Water

A staple from that era! Still holds up today.

9. Ck One

Another massive hit from Calvin Klein.

10. Tommy

This stuff was pretty popular, nice and sweet smelling. Reminds me of 1999.

11. Woods

Woods permeated every A&F retail store at one point and you loved it.

Comments
