10 Ineligible Items For Mass. Tax Free Weekend Aug. 10 & 11

Tax free weekend is Massachusetts is a great way to save money. Tax free weekend is coming up soon and will be held on Aug. 10 and 11. Lots of people wait to purchase those bigger items so they can save the most they can on state tax.

August 10 and 11, Massachusetts is forgoing the 6.25% sales tax on most items that are priced $2500 and under. So for example, you couldn't buy a new $50,000 truck tax free.

The sales tax holiday for 2024 will be held on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11. Most retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on these two days, will be exempt from sales tax. -mass.gov

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

Most food items in Massachusetts are not taxed, but meals are. Clothes under $175 are not taxed, so you'll save on clothing items up to $2500.

Is tax free weekend a big of a deal as it seems? Eh. The most you can save one item is $156.00, so you tell me.

122486570 Ingram Publishing loading...

These items are exempt from 'tax free weekend' in Massachusetts on Aug. 10 & 11

The following items are still taxable and do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages, and

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

If you decide to spend more than $2500 on one item, you are only due the sales tax on the amount in excess of $2500.

You can purchase a bunch of small stuff adding up to as much as you want tax free as long as individual items don't exceed $2500.