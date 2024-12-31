10 Mass. Towns That Donald Trump Flipped To Red In 2024
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president in a few weeks and as we remember 2024, the election had flipped some Massachusetts towns from blue (Biden) to red (Trump).
Trump won the electoral college and the popular vote. The pendulum has swung again in America. Trump will be the first president since Grover Cleveland (22nd and 24th) to have been elected and then re-elected four years later.
Massachusetts is historically a blue state although we've had our share of Republican governors over the years with Weld, Romney, Baker, and Cellucci, just to name a few.
Trump's presence in Massachusetts was stronger that it was in the 2020 election against President Joe Biden.
Kamala Harris won the Commonwealth of Massachusetts handily on Tuesday, but she didn't win every municipality. Trump won 36% of Massachusetts, Harris 62%.
Massachusetts municipalities who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election.
One Massachusetts county did go entirely red and that was Bristol County.
- Agawam
- Barre
- Bellingham
- Billerica
- Blackstone
- Bourne
- Bridgewater
- Brimfield
- Brookfield
- Carver
- Charlton
- Dighton
- Douglas
- Dracut
- Dudley
- East Bridgewater
- East Longmeadow
- East Brookefield
- Freetown
- Granby
- Groveland
- Halifax
- Hampden
- Hanover
- Hanson
- Hardwick
- Hubbardston
- Huntington
- Kingston
- Lakeville
- Leicester
- Ludlow
- Lynnfield
- Mendon
- Middleborough
- Middleton
- Millbury
- Millville
- Monson
- New Braintree
- Northbridge
- Oakham
- Orange
- Oxford
- Palmer
- Pembroke
- Pepperell
- Plainville
- Raynham
- Rehoboth
- Rochester
- Rowley
- Royalston
- Russell
- Salisbury
- Saugus
- Southwick
- Spencer
- Sterling
- Sutton
- Swansea
- Templeton
- Tewksbury
- Tolland
- Townsend
- Tyngsboro
- Uxbridge
- Wales
- Ware
- Warren
- Webster
- West Bridgewater
- Westfield
- Westminster
- Whitman
- Wilbraham
- Wilmington
- Winchendon
Donald Trump was able to flip 10 municipalities in Massachusetts from blue to red this election cycle.
Communities such as Athol, Rutland, Barre, Hardwick, Westfield, Raynham, Uxbridge, Sutton, Webster, and Townsend all narrowly went to President Biden in 2020 and flipped to Trump this year. -boston.com
LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Stacker