The generation you're born into will largely predict the name you're given. Does this sound right or am I completely full of it? For the most part, I think this is true. Baby names trend just like your kitchen design.

The ten most popular baby names in Massachusetts have been released for 2024. There are names we've seen in recent years, some are new to the list.

If you're of Irish heritage like me, you probably love the name Liam. I named my first born Liam because of its strong Irish association and I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a nod to Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher.

The name Liam comes in at number 9 this year. It was higher up on the list in previous years. Declan, another strong Irish name comes in at number 4. Declan was my second choice for my child's name, but I lost that bet.

10 Most Popular Baby Boy Names In Massachusetts

10. Owen - (means noble, well-born, or young warrior).

9. Liam - (derivative of William, meaning helmet of will, protection).

8. Henry - (German for house ruler).

7. August - (means to increase or great).

6. Felix - (means happy or lucky).

5. Lucas - (Greek name meaning bringer of light).

4. Declan - (Irish meaning full of goodness).

3. Silas - (meaning forest or woods).

2. Oliver - (name meaning olive planter).

1. Theodore - (Greek for gift from God).

The above information was provided from babynames.com

