10 Old Cigarette Brands Massachusetts Loved To Smoke

I quit smoking cigarettes six years ago this month. My wife was just diagnosed with cancer and my father was in treatment for cancer as well. I just decided "this is it, I'm done" and threw away about a third of a pack and never looked back, not even one drag. I don't even think about it, frankly.

However, growing up, both of my parents smoked including my grandmother and like a typical teenager, I was oddly intrigued by smoking. I eventually stole one of my mothers one day, and ran up to the woods with a buddy and we started a nasty habit. At first, the shock to your lungs was unbearable, but ya "gotta get used to it", right?

Smoking is terrible for you on multi-levels; however, cigarettes were a big part of American culture.

10 CIGARETTE BRANDS MASSACHUSETTS FOLKS SHOULD REMEMBER

1. BENSON AND HEDGES

This British brand of cigarettes was introduced in 1873.

2. TAREYTON

I used to cut lawns for a woman who smoked Tareytons by the carton, I always wanted to steal a pack, but never did! Tareytons sported a two-part filter.

3. EVE

Targeted toward women, this brand was introduced in 1971.

4. LUCKY STRIKE

Introduced in 1871, Luckies were the top-selling brand in the 1930s and 1940s.

5. VICEROY

Introduced in 1936, "As Your Dentist, I Would Recommend Viceroys".

6. MONTCLAIR

My Uncle Danny's favorite!

7. MERIT

My grandmother's go-to, that and a stiff warm Manhattan!

8. DORAL

Introduced in 1969, Doral was rebranded as a savings brand in 1984.

9. KENT

Introduced in 1952, Kent was always top ten until 1979.

10. PALL MALL

Pronounced PAL MAL, and not PAUL MAUL, these cigarettes were introduced in 1899. Filter or non.

