I was indulging on an amazing Krispy Kreme donut recently in North Carolina wishing we had them here in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is no stranger to fast food chains, but how many do we not have?

10 Popular Fast Food Chains That Don't Exist In Massachusetts

1. Firehouse Subs

Founded by actual firemen, this sub chain is super delicious, or I thought it was back when I lived in Florida. Ham and provolone sub toasted! Awesome.

2. White Castle

Established since 1921, the original slider place may have had one location in central Massachusetts way back in the day, but none recently. New York has some, however.

3. Steak and Shake

Vacationing in Ohio was my first trip to this place, it was pretty good. Ice cream and red meat? Yes, please!

4. In-N-Out Burger

The standard toppings on their burgers I had to adjust a bit I remember when I was in LA, but it was pretty good. I'm a big Lebowski fan, so it was worth it.

5. Roy Rogers

Burgers, roast beef, chicken... You'll see signs for this restaurant in some of the U.S., but not Massachusetts.

6. Krispy Kreme

There was a Krispy Kreme in Saugus, MA at one point over ten years ago. Krispy Kreme needs a location in the bay state. Melt in your mouth awesomeness.

7. El Pollo Loco

At El Pollo Loco, they believe that when real food meets real fire the result is great taste that will keep you coming back again and again. This Mexican restaurant has 487 locations in the western part of the country.

8. Whataburger

Texas has has over 700 of these bad boys. The more burger choices, the better! We do have Wahlburgers though. Lol.

9. Tim Hortons

They were founded in 1964, by hockey legend Tim Horton and launched in the U.S. in 1986. For more than 25 years, they've been serving guests their Always Fresh premium blend. Canadian based Tim Hortons closed up their Massachusetts locations in 2010.

10. Hardee's

Founded in Greenville, NC in 1960, Hardee’s now has nearly 2,400 locations worldwide. They pride ourselves on their Made From Scratch biscuits and charbroiled 100% Black Angus Beef Thickburgers.

