10 Pothole Memes To Make Massholes Cringe

I smashed a pothole the other day while I was on an important phone call. You know the one where you can barely hear the person on the other end and then BOOM, you're jolted to the point where all you can feel is anger.

During wintertime, drivers in Massachusetts have higher blood pressure due to all the potholes. We are 19th in the country with the worst pothole issues, and Springfield appears to have it the worst.

Potholes are created when the top layer of pavement and the material beneath—called the base or sub-base—cannot support the weight of the traffic. Freezing and thawing makes the asphalt pop especially when water gets into the cracks. Plows and other road crews can exacerbate the problem as well.

Cities with the most pothole issues right now include Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, and Allston/Brighton according to the bostonglobe. The asphalt plants will open soon and spring arrives next month, so let's hang in there, Massachusetts.

Humor always make things better, and someone's always posting a funny pothole meme.

Back in 2023 there were approximately 7000 potholes filled in the city of Boston. Most municipalities in the commonwealth have some communication set up where you can report a pothole and it'll get filled.

Damage to your vehicle is always an issue due to the fact that fault is always at play. I remember cranking a pothole a few years back going 50 mph in a 25 mph zone really early in the morning. Was it my speed or the city's fault?