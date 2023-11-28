We live in a sue happy society for sure, but what is the only thing in life that can replace a major loss? Money. Can you think of another? Plus, when it's money that's lost, such as wages, it needs to be replaced.

For the sake of this post we'll talk about slip and fall accidents. Eight million falls happen every year and about one million of those are slip and falls.

10 Risky Spots For Slip And Fall Accidents In Massachusetts

Winter is coming and a serious slip and fall can change your life. Broken bones, internal bleeding, and soft tissue damage are all likely in a major slip and fall. Slip and fall accidents can result in probable lawsuits, others are unforeseeable accidents with no one to be held liable.

Why Most Slip and Fall Accidents Occur

Elevator/escalator accidents

Equipment malfunctions

Improper or poor lighting

Loose mats in entryways

Wet floors with no signs -rubensteinlaw

Where Most Slip and Fall Accidents Occur In Massachusetts

Grocery stores

Shopping malls

Dance clubs

Restaurants

Apartment buildings

Office buildings

Hotels (balconies especially)

Stairways

Sidewalks

Workplaces

Icy/ Snowy walkways

If a slip and fall occurs on private property, you have up to three years to file a lawsuit against the property owner. If you harm yourself on public property however, you have thirty (30) days to alert the city or town.

Seek medical attention sooner than later, especially if you plan on suing. It naturally gets harder to prove your case the longer you wait. Settlement amounts vary on the slip and fall and how much loss you sustain. I read the largest ever slip and fall settlement was $20M.