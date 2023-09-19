10 Situations That Are Far Worse Than A Frigid Massachusetts Winter
Weather is subjective I know, but some people detest winter unlike how people can simply dislike summer. The following post is satirical, I must disclaim 😂.
10 Things That Are Way Worse Than A Winter In Massachusetts
1. CUTTING YOUR FINGERNAILS TOO SHORT
I know the graphic is a bit extreme, but it's the only one I could find. I despise a long fingernail. If you've ever cut them too short, you know that pain. Try opening a can of beer with the finger that you cut the nail to short on, bro.
2. YOUR INTERNET GOES ALL SLOW FOR SOME RANDOM REASON
This happened to me last night watching Shane Gillis on Netflix. That stupid circle kept a spinnin'.
3. WHEN TRASH JUICE DRIPS ON THE FLOOR WHEN TAKING OUT THE TRASH
This can be avoided, but when some jackass puts liquids in the trash, you know, somehow, that that particular trash bag has a tiny hole in the bottom of it. Nasty!
4. STEPPING ON A LEGO
Kids love Lego, but you know when you step on one of these bad boys...
5. GETTING A ROOT CANAL
Waking up with tooth pain is never good. Like, ever. Most of the time your cavity is too big at this point that you need a root canal. What's even worse than the pain? The cost! Hope you got deep pockets, bro.
6. WARM DRAFT BEER
I mean, come on! Some people can deal with warm beer, or at least slightly chilled. Not me. Warm draft beer is unacceptable. Do something about this, restaurant and bar owners.
7. LOW FAT YOGURT
I know, calories in versus calories out for weight conscious people; however, the stuff tastes like chalk, bro.
8. TALKING SMACK ABOUT SOMEONE VIA TEXT AND SENDING IT TO THAT PERSON
This can be brutal if you are the texter. Whoops!
9. HAVING AN EYE STYE ON A FIRST DATE
I mean, it sometimes is unavoidable, but, do ya think you'll get a second date?
10. GETTING THE STOMACH BUG IN TRAFFIC ON THE HIGHWAY
I don't think it gets any worse than this.
