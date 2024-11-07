I have lived in Massachusetts my entire life and much of what they say about the Bay State is true. We are lucky to have beautiful scenery, wide open spaces, rolling hills and nightlife all wrapped into one state. In addition, I would say about 95% of the people that I have met from Massachusetts have been very kind to me and are here to greet you with open arms.

Of course not every area of Massachusetts is perfect. While some areas of the Bay State have kind people that are down to earth other areas of the Bay State have people who may walk around with their noses up in the air just a little too much.

Road Snacks released a list of the 10 snobbiest places in Massachusetts for 2024. The research was comprised of looking at things like expensive homes, high incomes, and overly educated populations by city in Massachusetts. Just for fun let's take a look at the list and see if you agree.

(10) Boston

(9) Woburn

(8) Beverly

(7) Waltham

(6) Medford

(5) Melrose

(4) Somerville

Top Three Snobbiest Places in Massachusetts for 2024

The City of Newburyport lands in third place when it comes to the "snobby" factor. Last year Somerville took the #3 spot but moved down to #4 in 2024. Here are some stats on Newburyport from the study.

Population: 18,356

% Highly Educated: 64.0%

Median Income: $127,306

Median Home Price: $820,037

Just like last year, the City of Cambridge lands in the #2 position of snobbiest places in Massachusetts for 2024. Here are some stats from the study.

Population: 117,962

% Highly Educated: 80.0%

Median Income: $121,539

Median Home Price: $946,296

We have a repeat winner. The City of Newton landed in the top spot of snobbiest places in Massachusetts for 2023 and it's the same case for 2024. Here are some stats from the study as provided by Road Snacks.

Population: 88,453

% Highly Educated: 81.0%

Median Income: $176,373

Median Home Price: $1,367,720

You can get more information about the snobbiest places in Massachusetts by going here.

