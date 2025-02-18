$10,000 Rebate To Mass. Residents For Home Heat

Winter in Massachusetts this year has been nothing short of cold and snowy and those energy bills are high. Whether your home heating system is powered by natural gas, oil, or electric, you're paying some money this winter.

Energy rate hikes went into effect in Massachusetts back in November. A higher percentage for Eversource and less so for National Grid, still an increase nonetheless. What's driving the increase? Higher natural gas costs and recent infrastructure investments.

$10,000 Rebate For Home Heating In Massachusetts

Massachusetts is definitely one of those states that is leading the charge to greatly reduce reliance on fossil fuels. I have a 20-year-old Weil-McClain oil burner with forced hot water for heat and I was thinking about making the switch to a mini split system.

vector illustration of Massachusetts map Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

There is a $10,000 rebate up for grabs for Massachusetts residents who want to take advantage of a program being offered by Mass Save.

Jim Bronson, a rep from Western Mass. HVAC, was on our radio show this morning to alert our listeners of the savings you can get when you switch to a heating pump system or mini split.

To qualify for the entire $10,000 rebate, you'll likely have to make some insulation upgrades and as well as weatherization updates to your home. You'll also have to disconnect your current heating system as you make the switch to an high efficiency, cold climate, air-source heat pump.

Each mini split system is independently controlled, allowing you to keep the occupied rooms comfortable while allowing those extra bedrooms or other less used areas to be cooler in the winter or warmer in the summer, saving you even more on your energy bill. -berkshiresunpower.com

