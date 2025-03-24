10,000 USPS Employees To Be Cut, MA Included

Some Massachusetts post office employees are about to be offered early retirement.

Ten thousand employees of the United States Postal Service will be cut from the workforce as the agency struggles to remain profitable. The cuts will take place within the next month. The USPS cut 30,000 jobs back in 2021.

The post service is hoping that Elon Musk and the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) can help them balance the books as citizens fear that the agency will go private.

There are currently 31,000 post office locations in the country with about 640,000 employees.

To cut the workforce by 10,000, the plan is to offer them early retirement.

The service plans to cut 10,000 employees in the next 30 days through a voluntary early retirement program, according to the letter. The USPS announced the plan during the final days of the Biden administration in January but at the time didn’t include the number of workers expected to leave. -al.com

LED lights are just too bright. Yes, they illuminate the road better, but at what cost? LED headlights have replaced halogen lights over the years, and some are just obnoxious.

Headlights on USPS vehicles are insanely bright since they switched to LED

A halogen bulb puts out about 1,000 lumens. An LED bulb puts out about 4,000 lumens. Some aftermarket LED bulbs, many illegal, advertise an eye melting 12,000 lumens! -cbsnews.com

Has anyone else noticed the absurdly bright new LED headlights that the U.S. Postal Service vehicles? I can't find any language that says that there has been a super recent upgrade to the trucks, but there is definitely something going on here.

MA Residents Angered Over Upgrade To USPS Delivery Vehicles

I was on a routine trip home when I came upon a USPS delivery vehicle when I was completely blinded by the headlights that were glaring in my direction. It was so bright, I had to apply my brakes and slow down almost to a complete stop because I could not see.

The very same night, I come home to a post on Facebook and see a mutual friend of mine complaining of the exact same thing.

Who do I contact at USPS to say thank you for the absolutely blinding LED headlights they added to their fleet or delivery vehicles? - On Facebook

LED lights are so bright, there is a petition to lessen the brightness level on vehicles sold in the U.S.

In the meantime, a non-profit called Soft Lights Foundation has a petition with 60,000 signatures calling on Washington to set limits on how bright and how blue headlights can be. The foundation would really like an all-out ban on LEDs.

Kimberly Denault of Methuen is a volunteer for the Soft Lights Foundation. "It's a public safety issue," she said. "I've literally been driving before and had to stop in the middle of the road because I was completely blinded. Completely blinded."