11 Bottles Of Cologne That Permeated Every Massachusetts Senior Prom
Wearing a dope smelling cologne is paramount at one point in every man's life. My eighth grade dance is where I debuted my first sprays of Joop! for the ladies haha. I probably had too much on.
Did you ever wonder why some colognes smell better on other people that you? I never understood that.
1. Acqua Di Gio
This stuff is and was amazing. Just like a breath of fresh air, like the "Clean Cotton" Yankee Candle. It was definitely floral but still masculine.
2. Eternity
My first cologne. I wore it on a date in 1999. It was also my Uncle Dan's go-to!
3. English Leather
I mean, I don't know about this one, wasn't this super cheap?
4. Drakkar Noir
This will forever remind me of my father. The late '80s, acid-washed jeans, and a great cologne.
5. Obesssion
I remember some kids wearing this to the 8th-grade dance. Calvin Klein rarely misses with their product and this soft-smelling cologne was a super hit.
6. Joop!
Another sweet-smelling hit from back in the day. My first "expensive" cologne for sure.
7. Brut
I don't think anyone thought this smelled particularly "bad", but it certainly wasn't big with the ladies...
8. Cool Water
A staple from that era! Still holds up today.
9. Ck One
Another massive hit from Calvin Klein.
10. Tommy
This stuff was pretty popular, nice and sweet smelling. Reminds me of 1999.
11. Woods
Woods permeated every A&F retail store at one point and you loved it.