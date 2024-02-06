11 Telltale Signs You’re From Boston, MA

11 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In Boston

1. You Ate Beans and Hot Dogs for Supper

This was a Saturday night go to for my family as kids. My dad used to eat the chunk of fat resting on the top on the beans in the can. I loved the hot dogs, hated the beans.

2. The Green Line To Fenway Park

First the commuter rail out of Swampscott and then the Green Line to Fenway Park, was my first memory my first trip. The creaky sounds of the winding trolley cars, that unmistakable subway smell of rubber and electricity and then, finally, the walk up the ramp to see the Red Sox!

3. The Early Dunkin' Obsession.

For some reason, bagels exploded in popularity in the mid-nineties although they had seen mainstream success since the seventies here in the U.S. Dunkin' Donuts, now just Dunkin' obviously was known primarily for their coffee and donuts, muffins, I suppose, as well. In 1996, though, Dunkin' Donuts introduced bagels to their menu! I was a junior in high school at the time as I was lovin' it. I miss the sundried tomato bagel, though! America's favorite bagel? The everything bagel.

4. You Absolutely Know Who Bill Buckner Is.

Growing up as a kid, even though we all liked The Red Sox, they lost. A lot. A few seasons here and there were good, but primarily, they choked, especially in 1986. When the news of Vin Scully's passing went round the world a few weeks ago, I googled famous moments that Scully was there to broadcast, Kirk Gibson was one of them and Bill Buckner was the other. The ball went through is legs during game six of the '86 World Series vs. The Mets and The Red Sox eventually lost the series, although they still could have won in Game 7. Just saying. Buckner was actually a pretty good player.

5. Natalie Jacobson and Chet Curtis (WCVB TV CHANNEL 5)

These two were on our television sets my whole childhood I believe, sort of back when the news was kind of the news. I had no idea they were partners in real life, though! They were married from 1975-2000. Curtis died in 2014, and Jacobson is still alive at 79!

6. Your Mother Made You Wear A "Kiss Me, I'm Irish" Shirt On St. Patrick's Day.

God, I hated that, lol. When I was in first grade, my mother insisted upon it, but it was only old lady teachers who would actually kiss me on the cheek. I was hoping for my girl crush, but it didn't happen.

7. You Hit Balls In The Batting Cages On Rt. 1 In Saugus.

Before they closed to make room for, wait for it, condos, there were batting cages and mini-golf and ice cream. In September of 2015, they shut down after 57 years in business, at least they kept the orange dinosaur!

8. Wiffle Ball in the Backyard

My cousin and I literally played this every single day in the summer time. He was the Yankees and I was the Red Sox. This game gets better once you graduate to fast pitch wiffle.

9. You Went Shopping At Bob's Stores In Saugus.

Not to be confused with Bob's Discount Furniture, Bob's Stores was a big hit in the '90s and continued into the 2000s... It was like a mixture of sports and clothing. Your Red Sox gear headquarters haha!

10. Kelly's Roast Beef on Revere Beach.

I believe Saugus was the second Kelly's location to open. Obviously the original one opened on Revere Beach the '50s, but I sorta remember Saugus opening circa 1996. I got my driver's license in April of '97, my first stop? Kelly's!

11. Daddy's Junky Music In Peabody

We'll continue and end with the Route 1 theme, I suppose. They were never as big as "Guitar Center", but Daddy's was cool little spot on Rte. 1 in Peabody. I remember buying DJ equipment there, speakers, amps, CD players, mics, cables... HA!

