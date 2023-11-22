12 Things That Drive Massholes Insane
It doesn't get much worse for the average aggravated Massachusetts person (Masshole), except for the following twelve things.
1. Cutting Your Fingernails Too Short
I know the graphic is a bit extreme, but it's the only one I could find. I despise a long fingernail. If you've ever cut them too short, you know that pain. Try opening a can of beer with the finger that you cut the nail to short on, bro.
2. Slow Internet
This happened to me last night watching Shane Gillis on Netflix. That stupid circle kept a spinnin'.
3. Trash Juice That Leaks and Drips All Over The Floor
This can be avoided, but when some jackass puts liquids in the trash, you know, somehow, that that particular trash bag has a tiny hole in the bottom of it. Nasty!
4. Stepping On Lego
Kids love Lego, but you know when you step on one of these bad boys...
5. Getting A Root Canal With No Dental Insurance
Waking up with tooth pain is never good. Like, ever. Most of the time your cavity is too big at this point that you need a root canal. What's even worse than the pain? The cost! Hope you got deep pockets, bro.
6. Luke Warm Draft Beer
I mean, come on! Some people can deal with warm beer, or at least slightly chilled. Not me. Warm draft beer is unacceptable. Do something about this, restaurant and bar owners.
7. Chicken Juice all over the Bottom of the Package
Does anyone know what I'm talking about here? You do, right?
8. Trash Talking Somebody On Text And Sending It To THAT Person
This can be brutal if you are the texter. Whoops!
9. Having an Eye Stye on a First Date
I mean, it sometimes is unavoidable, but, do ya think you'll get a second date?
10. Getting The Stomach Bug on the Highway In Traffic
I don't think it gets any worse than this.
11. That Smell when You Leave Your Clothes in the Washer Too Long
Then you've got to re wash them and waste more detergent, then you forget that they're in there again and the whole process repeats.
12. Vacuums With a Poor Suck Factor
This especially comes into play when you're vacuuming your car. It can take a shop vac on maximum overdrive to do a proper job!
