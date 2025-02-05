13 Mass. Towns With A ‘Sale Of Cigarettes’ Ban

If you want to get spooked from ever considering smoking cigarettes or using tobacco products, check out a New York Health Department commercial on TV.

They run the most straight forward ad campaigns that depict the gruesome reality of the dangers of smoking. Explicit video matched with disturbing audio, these ads definitely get your attention.

Massachusetts does not run ads like New York does on television, but there are 13 cities and towns in the commonwealth that have a 'generational ban' on tobacco.

These laws prohibit the sale of tobacco products to people born after a certain year, essentially aiming to phase out tobacco altogether. -boston.com

Brookline, MA started this bylaw a few years ago when it permanently banned tobacco sales to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2000. A lifetime ban for anyone born after that date.

This was challenged in court, but eventually upheld.

13 Mass. towns that have lifetime bans on tobacco sales for younger people

The most recent town to join the growing list was Newton, MA. Their date of refusal to sell is anyone born after March 1, 2004.

In addition to Brookline, Newton joins a growing collection of Massachusetts towns that include Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester, Reading, Malden, Melrose, Concord, Chelsea, Belchertown, Needham, and Manchester-by-the-Sea.

This is another step toward banning tobacco products for everyone since eventually everyone will be born after the year 2000. Massachusetts raised the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21 in 2018.

Tobacco is a known carcinogen and killer that causes detrimental health effects to many people across the globe.

